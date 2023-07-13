PRINCETON, N.J., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after the market close on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00PM ET.
Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least one day in advance.
A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Certara website at https://ir.certara.com/.
About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and regulatory agencies across 62 countries. Visit us at www.certara.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com
Media Contact:
Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com
