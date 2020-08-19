Breaking News
CERTFin Chooses Anomali for Threat Intelligence

Italian Financial Sector Relies on Anomali to Improve Security Operations and Reduce Cyber Risk

ROME, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anomali, a leader in intelligence‐driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has been chosen by CERTFin to provide threat intelligence capabilities that will further enhance Cybersecurity across the Italian financial sector.

CERTFin, the Italian Financial CERT governed by Bank of Italy and the Italian Banking Association (ABI), has adopted the Anomali product suite to deliver threat intelligence capabilities to its constituency, helping all public and private financial entities in the country to increase threat visibility, speed detection, and improve security operations. With a strong working relationship in place, both organizations recently published the first semiannual Italian Cyber Threat Landscape report, which investigates the most serious threat actors in the region.

“The financial services industry continues to be among the most targeted in the world, with cybercriminals always attempting to make inroads directly through banks’ networks or by going after consumers directly,” said, Romano Stasi, Managing Director, CERTFin. “Anomali has proven its ability to deliver on the promise of advanced threat intelligence, which supports us in helping our users to remain secure and better prepared. By adding them to our lab environment, we are confident that defensive capabilities will strengthen for all involved.”

“Italy boasts the world’s eighth‐largest economy, many of Europe’s largest companies call it home, and it is on the leading edge of technology use. These factors have turned the country into a European leader and also put it into the threat actors’ sights,” said Jamie Stone, Anomali GM and Vice President, EMEA. “We’re thrilled to become cyber advisors to CERTFin and excited to continue serving its threat intelligence needs. Together, we are advancing security to a place that helps the country’s financial systems to operate with confidence.”

About CERTFin

CERTFin ‐ Italian Financial CERT is a public‐private partnership governed by Bank of Italy and ABI (Italian Banking Association), and run by ABI Lab, the Italian Banking Research and Innovation Centre. It aims to enhance the ability to manage IT risk of financial operators and cyber resilience of the Italian financial system through the operational and strategic support to prevention, preparedness and response to cyberattacks and security incidents. In line with the national strategy, CERTFin carries out its activities in accordance with the other institutional initiatives launched in the country in the field of cybersecurity and protection of critical infrastructures, further expanding the network of institutional interlocutors and experts at the national and international level. CERTFin’s activities are developed following logic of cooperation for the benefit of all the participating financial operators.

About Anomali
Anomali® delivers intelligence‐driven cybersecurity solutions, including Anomali ThreatStream®, Anomali Match™, and Anomali Lens™. Private enterprises and public organizations use Anomali to gain unlimited visibility, speed time to detection, and constantly improve security operations. Anomali customers include more than 1,500 global organizations, many of the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, and large government and defense organizations around the world. Founded in 2013, it is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at: www.anomali.com

