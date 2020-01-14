Breaking News
Home / Top News / CertifiKID Goes National After ‘Shark Tank’ Deal with Kevin O’Leary

CertifiKID Goes National After ‘Shark Tank’ Deal with Kevin O’Leary

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

Family-Focused Deal Business Helps Parents Across the U.S. Save Money on Kids Activities and Family Experiences

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CertifiKID, a website (www.certifikid.com) that offers discounts on kids activities and family experiences, announced today that it has expanded its operations to offer its family-friendly deals to parents nationwide.

“After our ​Shark Tank​ appearance last year, we were overwhelmed by requests from parents and local businesses all over the country asking us to bring CertifiKID to their cities,” said Jamie Ratner, CertifiKID Founder and CEO. “Thanks to our strategic partnership with Kevin O’Leary, we are excited to announce that we’ve been able to rapidly scale our operations to offer affordable kids activities and family experiences nationwide beginning in 2020.”

Ratner, a Washington, D.C.-area mom and self-professed “Expert Deal Finder,” launched CertifiKID with her husband and CertifiKID President, Brian Ratner, in 2010. The couple saw a gap in the market for deals focused specifically on kids and families. “I was an early follower of daily deal sites, but I got tired of seeing the same deals day after day for spas and restaurants – things that I couldn’t use as a mom with young kids,” said Ratner. I knew a twist on this concept with deals for things like play places, birthday party packages, kid-friendly attractions, and summer camps and classes would be popular with parents like me.”

Ratner’s instinct was right. CertifiKID took off immediately in its Washington, D.C. – Baltimore area home base and was profitable within only three months. The company has since grown into a $5M+ per year business and has expanded to multiple major markets nationwide, including New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta. With this latest expansion, CertifiKID is now the only company that offers a free resource for families nationwide to discover and save on kids activities and family-friendly attractions. “Now, when parents visit our website, it will automatically recognize their location and show them a curated selection of the best deals closest to them,” said Jamie Ratner. “CertifiKID is unique in that our website is totally free to use. We don’t charge monthly fees or require a membership to access our deals.”

During their ​Shark Tank​ appearance, which aired on April 7, 2019, the founders fielded offers from three Sharks – Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran – and ultimately accepted a $600K investment from Mr. O’Leary (aka “Mr. Wonderful”) in exchange for a 19% equity stake in CertifiKID. Mr. O’Leary’s investment in CertifiKID was one of the five biggest investments he has made in ten seasons of the show. The following week, O’Leary invited Jamie and Brian to appear with him on ABC’s ​The View​ as his featured ​Shark Tank entrepreneurs of the season.

“The past nine months since ​Shark Tank​ have been incredible,” said Brian Ratner. The number of new visitors to our website has grown exponentially, and the opportunities that our partnership with Kevin O’Leary and his first rate team have opened have been instrumental in allowing us to grow rapidly to meet the needs of families across the country. As we enter our tenth year of business, our mission remains the same as it was when we started: to bring families together to create unforgettable memories before their kids grow up, while building relationships with local businesses that last beyond the initial transaction.”

About CertifiKID

Recognized by CNBC, The Washington Post, and Washingtonian Magazine as one of the best deal websites for parents, ​CertifiKID​ offers exclusive deals every day on kids’ camps and classes, products, family activities, restaurants, entertainment, birthday party activities, special needs offers, and much MORE! CertifiKID Founder & CEO Jamie Ratner was named one of the region’s “Brightest Young Business Leaders” by The Washington Business Journal and one of Greater Washington’s top women business leaders by Washington SmartCEO.

Contacts

For press inquiries or to arrange an interview with Jamie and Brian Ratner, please email Kim Humphrey, Director of Marketing, at [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.