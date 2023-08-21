Cervical Pillows Industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 5% during the period 2023-2032. This growth can be attributed to the rising focus on wellness and selfcare among ageing population.

Cervical Pillows Market size is estimated to be worth USD 5.6 billion by the end of 2032. The growing integration of technology to cater to individuals seeking innovative solutions for sleep quality and neck-related issues will propel the industry expansion.

Innovations, such as memory foam, adjustable air chambers, and contouring materials are revolutionizing cervical pillow effectiveness to provide tailored support, enhanced comfort, and alleviated neck pain through optimal spinal alignment. The rising consumer awareness regarding spinal health and the high demand for advanced cervical pillows combining comfort and therapeutic benefits.

Water-based cervical pillows to gain significant traction

Water-based cervical pillows market is poised to record substantial progression between 2023 and 2032 due to rising preference as it conforms to individual preferences for offering comfort and therapeutic benefits. These pillows provide customizable support by allowing users to adjust water levels for promoting optimal spinal alignment and relieving neck pain. Additionally, with the rising consumer inclination towards ergonomic sleep solutions, water-based cervical pillows are gaining significant preference for their effectiveness in addressing cervical issues.

Displacement function segment to depict lucrative gains

Cervical pillows market from the displacement function segment accounted for considerable revenue share in 2022 and is estimated to grow at notable CAGR from 2023-2032. Displacement function pillows have gained widespread popularity for rendering reliable neck support with increased focus on spinal health and individualized solutions. Their ergonomic characteristics and pressure-distribution capabilities appeal to specialized clientele looking for comfort and pain relief. The surging emphasis of manufacturers on utilizing cutting-edge materials, such as memory foam and contouring technologies to improve the efficacy of displacement function pillows will also add to the segment expansion.

Whiplash injuries applications to record substantial usage

Cervical pillows market from the whiplash injuries application segment is expected to grow significantly through 2032, owing to the increasing number of individuals suffering from whiplash injuries. For instance, in the U.S. an estimated 3 million new whiplash cases are reported each year. These pillows are specifically designed to offer critical support and comfort to people recovering from whiplash injuries. The growing consumer awareness of the importance of spinal health in rehabilitation and the surging demand for specialized solutions for whiplash injuries.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market destination

Asia Pacific cervical pillows market is poised to witness substantial development through 2032, driven by increasing healthcare awareness and lifestyle changes. Countries, such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing significant rise in neck-related issues due to sedentary habits and stress. For instance, cervical pain affects about 5% population in India. The increasing consumer prioritization of better sleep and spine health along with the growing focus of manufacturers on catering to diverse preferences with ergonomic innovations. For instance, in May 2022, Emma, one of Asia’s top direct-to-consumer companies, introduced the Emma Go multipurpose neck pillow, made from BASF’s flexible foam CosyPUR® to offer beneficial characteristics.

Cervical Pillows Industry Participants

Some of the major cervical pillows market players include Coop Home Goods, Hall Innovations, LLC., Innocor, Inc., DJO Global, Arc4life, Lohmann & Rauscher, Core Products International, Inc, Alex Orthopedic Inc., Mediflow Inc., Flamingo, J-Pillow Ltd, Malouf, and PharMeDoc, among others.

