CES’ Bidding and Scheduling Optimization Platform Drives Increased Revenue of Solar-Plus-Storage Site for Kearsarge

PHILADELPHIA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Customized Energy Solutions (CES) has partnered with renewable energy developer Kearsarge Energy L.P. to optimize the performance and revenue generation of their 4.4 MW solar and 10 MWh storage site in Bellingham, Massachusetts using CES’ bidding and scheduling optimization platform, GridBOOST.

The platform is expected to increase the site’s revenue 20% to 50% by optimizing its performance in ISO-NE’s capacity and frequency regulation markets, while also capitalizing on Solar Massachusetts Renewable Targets (SMART) and Massachusetts Clean Peak Energy incentive programs.

“Working with CES has enabled us to maximize the revenue streams of our storage assets and extend our market leadership position for co-located solar and energy storage in a competitive market,” said Andrew Bernstein, Managing Partner at Kearsarge Energy. “CES is an excellent and responsive partner, and we look forward to expanding our relationship.”

Unlike the ramp-based generation profiles that have been traditionally used to guide storage dispatch and charging, GridBOOST integrates data from multiple sources to make holistic, data-driven scheduling and bidding decisions. GridBOOST’s algorithm accounts for the technology constraints and operational performance of generation and storage assets, as well as external factors including market participation rules and limitations, day ahead and real time pricing forecasts, weather forecasts, and the benefit structures of available incentive programs to maximize the attainable market revenue of generation and storage assets.

“The ability to optimize asset performance and strategically schedule and bid energy and regulation will become increasingly valuable as more storage assets come online, driving stiffened market competition and decreased frequency regulation prices,” says Erik Paulson, Vice President of Wholesale Market Services at CES. “GridBOOST offers Kearsarge a dynamic and agile strategy for scheduling and bidding the storage resource into the ISO-NE markets, generating an immediate increase in revenue and setting them up for continued success in the future.”

GridBOOST is currently available in CAISO and ISO-NE , with plans to expand into new markets, such as ERCOT, PJM, and NYISO, in the near future.

About Customized Energy Solutions (CES)

Established in 1998, Customized Energy Solutions provides energy advisory, generation management services and software solutions which assist our clients in navigating the wholesale and retail electricity markets across the United States and globally. CES offers proprietary software, back office operational support, consulting services focused on asset optimization and energy market participation efficiency for both generation and retail energy clients. CES is a third-party asset manager of more than 13,000 MWs of renewable and conventional generation resources across all ISOs in the United States, Ontario, Canada and Guam. CES empowers clients to achieve their goals by helping them navigate the evolving energy markets, complex market rules, and new energy technologies. To learn more, visit CES-LTD.com or connect with CES on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Kearsarge Energy

Kearsarge Energy is a full-service renewable energy project development, finance and holding company, with a mission to build a more sustainable world and to provide superior returns to all project stakeholders, including the communities in which we work. Founded in 2009, Kearsarge has developed and financed more than 170 MW and $450 million of solar PV and energy storage projects and is rapidly growing its business in select markets across the U.S. For more information, please visit kearsargeenergy.com .

