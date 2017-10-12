CES Energy Solutions Corp. Declares Cash Dividend and Provides Q3 Conference Call Details

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CES Energy Solutions Corp. (“CES” or the “Company”) (TSX:CEU) (OTC – Nasdaq Intl:CESDF) is pleased to announce today that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.0025 per common share on November 15, 2017 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2017.

CES also announced today that it will conduct its Q3 2017 conference call on November 10, 2017 following the upcoming release of its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Q3 2017 results are expected to be released after the close of market the day before the conference call. Tom Simons, President and Chief Executive Officer of CES, will host the call.

Date: November 10, 2017 Time: 9:00 a.m. MT Dial-in: (800) 377-0758 or (416) 340-2216 Online: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8874

A replay of the conference call will be accessible on the Corporation’s Investor Relations website at www.cesenergysolutions.com by selecting “News Releases”.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Additional information about CES is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company’s website at www.cesenergysolutions.com.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Simons

President and Chief Executive Officer

CES Energy Solutions Corp.

(403) 269-2800 Craig F. Nieboer, CA

Chief Financial Officer

CES Energy Solutions Corp.

(403) 269-2800 Or by email at: [email protected]



THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.