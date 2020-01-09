Breaking News
CES visitors hit the racetrack at Nissan's Formula E simulation

Special technology will mimic accelerating from 0 to 100 kph and allow selfies at the speed of a race car

CES visitors hit the racetrack at Nissan's Formula E simulation

Special technology will mimic accelerating from 0 to 100 kph and allow selfies at the speed of a race car

Nissan is giving visitors at the CES trade show a chance to experience the thrill of speeding down a racetrack, using technology that simulates the rapid acceleration of the company's Formula E electric race car.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nissan is giving visitors at the CES trade show a chance to experience the thrill of speeding down a racetrack, using technology that simulates the rapid acceleration of the company’s Formula E electric race car.

With the help of electric fans and special effects, guests can feel the wind in their hair as they accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 2.8 seconds, while capturing the action with a “power selfie” gif.

Nissan’s zero-emission Formula E car will also be on the show floor. Its red, black and white design is inspired by the Japanese kimono garment, a traditional symbol of longevity and good fortune.

Nissan entered the ABB FIA Formula E Championship last season to show racing fans the power, performance and driving excitement of the company’s EV technology. Unveiled in Japan in October 2019, the Formula E car embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility, an expansive lineup of vehicle technologies and services that deliver an innovative, future-thinking driving and ownership experience for the customer, today and tomorrow.

“We wanted to develop a car that honors Nissan’s Japanese heritage and long motorsports tradition, while also harnessing the innovative technologies that are transforming the cars our customers drive,” said Michael Carcamo, Nissan’s global motorsports director. “Formula E shows the incredible performance you can get from an EV. More and more people are realizing that electric cars aren’t only practical, efficient and great for the environment – but also a lot of fun to drive.”

Drivers Sebastien Buemi and Oliver Rowland are back behind the wheel for Nissan’s second season. The “Gen2” Formula E car also features an updated powertrain, in line with new series regulations. It replaces the dual electric-motor system that delivered record-setting results for the Nissan e.dams team in season five.

CES 2020 runs from Jan. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Nissan’s CES experience is at booth 6306 in the North Hall.

For the latest CES 2020 coverage, check out Nissan’s global CES newsroom and visit us at Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn (hashtags: #Nissan #CES2020 #NissanCES).

