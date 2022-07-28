CESAR® CANINE CUISINE AND THE HOME EDIT TEAM UP TO ADVOCATE FOR WELCOMING DOGS TO THE WORKPLACE

The CESAR® Brand and Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit Encourage Pet Togetherness by Sharing Tips to Inspire and Transform Offices into Pet-Friendly Workplaces

Franklin, Tennessee, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Dogs make the best coworkers – according to a majority of respondents (58%) in a recent survey conducted by CESAR Canine Cuisine1. That’s why the brand has partnered with organizational duo Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit – and their pups Indie, Emmett and Mabel – to share tips to help inspire and transform offices into functional and stylized pet-friendly workspaces. It’s all part of the CESAR® HIRE MY DOG™ program, which launched earlier this year to help pet parents advocate for pet-friendly workplaces.

As more businesses return to the office, the demand for pets and their pet parents to be together at work continues to grow. In fact, a recent survey conducted by Mars Petcare revealed that 89% of pet parents say it’s important that they can continue to spend time with pets during the workday2, especially after spending the last two years at home with them.

To help inspire more workplaces to welcome pets, Clea and Joanna have come up with expert tips to show how easy the transition to a pet-friendly workplace can be:

Organize single-serve meals for office dogs – like CESAR Canine Cuisine – by flavor and color in clear bins, so they can be grabbed easily. For dry dog food and treats, clear containers, jars or canisters make it easy to spot when items are running low.

Designate a dog zone in a common area for toys, potty supplies, brushes and more. Store each category in baskets with labels so employees can easily find what they are looking for.

Store a cleanup caddy under the office sinks with pet-friendly carpet cleaners, disinfecting sprays or wipes, and paper towels to quickly clean up any messes. Make sure the cleaning supplies are not accessible to pets.

“We understand the benefit of being with our dogs. Over the last few years especially, Indie, Emmett and Mabel, have consistently been by our side across all facets of life, including our day-to-day work with The Home Edit,” said Shearer and Teplin. “Being together with our pets helps us thrive, love more and have more fun when getting organized, and that’s why we’re excited to be partnering with the CESAR team to help bring more people and their pets together.”

The CESAR brand is proudly part of the Mars Petcare family of brands and is leveraging the expertise from Mars Petcare’s BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program and its PETS WORK AT WORK™ toolkit to provide pet parents and employers with tools and resources to help make the world a dog-friendly place, starting with the workplace. For example, every pet-friendly workspace should feature amenities to ensure pets and their pet parents can comfortably and responsibly enjoy time together at the office, including leash attachments at desks, water bowls and beds for furry friends, durable, pet-friendly furniture and floors, and – of course – a stash of CESAR Canine Cuisine.

“There are many benefits to having dogs in the workplace, beginning with boosting employee happiness and relieving anxiety or stress, and at Mars Petcare, the vast majority of our Associates are pet parents, so we understand first-hand that life is better with our pets by our side – especially while at the office,” said Dave Bradey, People & Organization Head, Mars Petcare North America. “Continuing pet and pet parent togetherness is so important to us, and the CESAR brand mission to make the world a dog-friendly place – and starting with the workplace – is so critical at this moment in time, as much of the nationwide workforce is returning to the office.”

To learn more about the CESAR brand’s mission to create more pet-friendly workplaces, visit CESARHireMyDog.com, or follow the CESAR brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. To further ease the transition to a pet-friendly space, Mars Petcare’s BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ PETS WORK AT WORK™ toolkit provides employers with pet-friendly workplace resources, including a sample pet policy, pet amenities considerations and tips on pet-friendly design.

1This research was conducted by KRC Research from July 30 to August 1, 2021 via an online survey of a representative sample of 1,004 U.S. adults ages 18 or older.

2This research was conducted by KRC Research from July 28 – August 8, 2021 via an online survey of a representative sample of 1,003 U.S. adult pet owners ages 18 or older.

