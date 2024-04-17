San Jose, CA, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CETAS AI Solutions Inc, a leading technology provider of artificial intelligence solutions, has announced a major technical breakthrough in its AI Crypto Exchange Triangular Arbitrage big data model algorithm. This milestone reinforces CETAS AI Solutions Inc’s commitment to revolutionizing the crypto finance industry with innovative AI-powered solutions.

CETAS AI Solutions Inc. was founded in California, the center of global technology innovation. Silicon Valley, a leading innovator in the field of fintech, focuses on using artificial intelligence and big data technology to conduct in-depth analysis of the cryptocurrency market. CETAS AI Solutions Inc. uses its original system, CETAS-AI, to combine sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques to support analysis and investment decisions in the cryptocurrency market. This technology can assist users to make more effective market analysis.

In terms of risk management, CETAS AI’s technology demonstrates its innovation. Through the built-in risk management tool, the system can automatically adjust the trading strategy within the preset risk parameters to ensure the risk control of the investment.

CETAS AI plays an important role in driving technological advancement in the fintech sector. As technology continues to evolve, the company is committed to solving complex challenges in the financial market through technological innovation, thereby driving the development of the entire industry. CETAS AI’s success lies in its ability to effectively integrate innovative technologies into business solutions that create real business value.2

In the process of exploring the application of fintech, CETAS AI also attaches great importance to privacy protection and data security, ensuring that while technological progress is made, relevant laws and regulations are complied with and users’ interests are protected.

With the continuous development of AI and big data technology, CETAS AI Solutions Inc. Through its innovative technology solutions, it sets new standards in the field of cryptocurrency market analysis, demonstrating the potential of how technology can drive the fintech sector forward. In the future, as more companies join this field, we expect to see more innovations and breakthroughs, and jointly promote the fintech industry to a brighter and more efficient future. CETAS AI Solutions Inc. believes that with the continuous progress of technology, CETAS AI will be able to receive more attention and support to help the healthy development of the cryptocurrency market.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.