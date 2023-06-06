Named “Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform,” “Most Secure Bitcoin and Crypto Exchange Platform,” and “Best Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform” between the two outlets, the recognition continues the company’s 2023 brand and reputation winning streak.

CHICAGO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of crypto products and services that connects people and businesses to the digital asset economy and decentralized finance, received a trio of awards from two notable outlets. The company was recognized as the “Most Secure Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform” and “Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform” by World Business Outlook, and “Best Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform” by Global Brands Magazine.

In a banner year to date for the tenured company, CEX.IO has enjoyed a steady stream of positive rankings, recognition, and awards in2023. By rising or holding firm in critical industry rankings, and garnering attention across notable publications and institutions, CEX.IO has continued to deliver on its reputation for offering best-in-class pathways to the digital economy.

“We are truly honored to be recognized by World Business Outlook and Global Brands Magazine as a forward-looking leader in the digital asset space,” said Becky Sarwate, Head of Communications for CEX.IO. “Since 2013, we’ve been refining the user experience for curious participants looking to embark on their crypto journey. As we approach a decade of providing award-winning solutions this November, we’re grateful for the opportunity to continue serving as a trusted crypto guide.”

The company’s hard work and dedication have been reflected in a series of 2023 industry accolades. After being named “Best Overall DeFi Platform” by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards for the second consecutive year, Business Insider again featured CEX.IO among their “Best Cryptocurrency Exchanges” in the outlet’s May review.

In keeping with this pattern, CEX.IO maintained its designation of “Vetted Exchange” from Digital Asset Research, and received another “A” rating from CCData, formerly Crypto Compare. The company was also celebrated as “Highly Commended” for the category of “Best Crypto Trading Platform – Beginners” by Finder. CEX.IO’s recent wins come on the heels of additional considerations.

“There’s no question it’s been an eventful year for positive recognition, and with our 10-year milestone approaching, there’s definitely a lot to celebrate. But stay tuned, we may have more good news on the horizon,” Sarwate concluded.

Recently, the company was shortlisted for “Best Crypto Trading Platform” by the 21st annual Excellence in Trading & Tech Awards, as well as “Best Exchange” and “Best Exchange – Innovation” by the Hedgeweek European Digital Asset Awards 2023. The results for both awards are scheduled to be revealed in the coming weeks.

ABOUT CEX.IO

CEX.IO was founded in 2013 with a mission to support global financial inclusion through the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. As one of the most tenured market participants, CEX.IO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intuitive solutions built with safety and security at their core, enabling users to trade, store, transfer and earn digital assets. With over six million registered users globally, CEX.IO helps retail, enterprise, and institutional customers seize opportunities in decentralized finance every day. Learn more at CEX.IO or follow us on LinkedIn.

