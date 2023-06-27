CEX.IO returns to the event as a sponsor, after being shortlisted for “Best Exchange” and “Best Exchange – Innovation” by the 2023 Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, will join the 2023 Hedge Fund European Digital Assets Summit as a sponsor and participate in a Fireside Chat.

“Trading Strategies in a Post-MiCA Environment – Decoding Managers’ Processes” will focus on the EU’s recent regulatory framework for digital assets, and note how the landscape has shifted for institutional investment. The session will explore the obligations facing businesses as they seek to implement guardrails and adopt new processes in a cost-effective manner. Rich Evans, Managing Director of the company’s institutional offering, CEX.IO Prime, will provide expertise on the lessons traditional finance can lend as the industry continues to mature.

“While there’s been some conflicting messages in the crypto regulatory space as of late, overall we’re seeing an aggregated acceptance of the asset class on a global scale,” Evans said. “The EU’s legal framework for fostering growth and protecting participants could work to galvanize enterprise clients to diversify their holdings in the digital economy. I’m looking forward to an insightful conversation as we navigate these new developments.”

CEX.IO is a globally recognized leader in the crypto industry. Earlier this year, the organization was shortlisted for “Best Exchange” and “Best Exchange – Innovation” by the 2023 Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards. The nominations highlighted the company’s forward-looking approach and service provider excellence in the digital assets space.

Hosted by Hedgeweek, the Summit aims to bridge understandings and encourage collaboration between traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem. This year’s programming, “Opportunities in Institutionalizing the Digital Frontier” will be held at the Convene Bishopsgate, London on Thursday, June 29th.

Find CEX.IO at the Summit, and learn more about the event here.

ABOUT CEX.IO

CEX.IO was founded in 2013 with a mission to support global financial inclusion through the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. As one of the most tenured market participants, CEX.IO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intuitive solutions built with safety and security at their core, enabling users to trade, store, transfer and earn digital assets. With over six million registered users globally, CEX.IO helps retail, enterprise, and institutional customers seize opportunities in decentralized finance every day. Learn more at CEX.IO or connect with us on LinkedIn.

