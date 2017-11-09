Ceylon Graphite Purchases Second Drill Rig

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite”) (TSX-V:CYL) (OTC:CYLYF) (FSE:CCY) announces that Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceylon Graphite, has purchased a 2017 HY-2T type Core Drilling Rig from H.H. Drill-Tech Drilling Machinery Co. Ltd., a arm’s length party, based in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China. Thirty (30%) percent of the purchase price of the rig was payable on signing of the definitive purchase agreement, and the balance will be paid on delivery. Upon completion of the acquisition, Ceylon Graphite will own two drilling rigs in Sri Lanka.

Ceylon Graphite is expected to take delivery of the rig in late November 2017, with the view of having it operational by early December 2017. The rig will be used to conduct drilling programs at grids held by Ceylon Graphite to confirm the quality and quantity of the graphite mineralization. It is expected that the rig will drill a minimum of 10 to 12 meters a day. With two operating drilling rigs, Ceylon Graphite anticipates being able to drill an additional 3 to 5 grids by the end of the first quarter, 2018.

Upon completion of the drilling program, and provided the results of the program are favourable, Ceylon Graphite intends to apply for a Class B mining licence, with the ultimate goal of establishing mining operations.

Bharat Parashar, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are fortunate to be able to take delivery of the rig as the dry season approaches. This will allow us to make up for time lost during the very heavy monsoons this year. Sri Lanka has had more than its average rainfall this year and this has slowed drilling, however, we hope to reverse this trend in the coming months. We expect the drilling program will confirm the attractiveness of our grids both in terms of quality and quantity of graphite mineralization.”

Qualified Person

Robert Marvin, P. Geo (ONT) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is in the business of exploring for and development of graphite in Sri Lanka. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the company exploration rights in a land package of over 100km². These exploration grids (each a square kilometre in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century, and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan graphite is known to be some of the purest in the world, and currently accounts for less than 1% of the world graphite production.

Further information regarding the Company is available at www.ceylongraphite.com

