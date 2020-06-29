CFC Tabulates Initial Results for 2019 Key Ratio Trend Analysis

DULLES, Va., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) has analyzed preliminary data for its 2019 Key Ratio Trend Analysis (KRTA), an annual assessment of financial trends among electric distribution cooperatives nationwide. CFC expects to release final KRTA numbers in late July.

Preliminary KRTA results are based on data submitted by 773 electric distribution cooperatives for the year ending Dec. 31, 2019. Electric cooperatives continued to maintain strong financial metrics. The median system’s equity as a percentage of assets was at 45.54 percent in 2019, down from 45.62 percent in 2018; times interest earned ratio (TIER) was 2.66, compared with 2.80 in 2018.

Consumer growth slowed in 2019, climbing 0.58 percent versus 0.60 percent in 2018, while the median blended interest rate for the typical cooperative’s debt portfolio held steady, registering 3.98 percent in 2019—the same as 2018.

CFC has published KRTA—an annual report that tracks the median value of 145 financial and operational ratios for participating electric distribution cooperatives over the previous five years—since 1975. Based on unaudited data reported by electric distribution cooperatives, KRTA provides electric cooperative CEOs and directors/trustees with a complete picture of their system’s financial performance.