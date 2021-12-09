CFCNCA celebrates generosity of federal community on Giving Tuesday

Federal employees and retirees pledged over $2.3 million through the CFCNCA on Nov. 30

Washington, DC, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area (CFCNCA) is celebrating the contributions and generosity of federal employees and retirees on Giving Tuesday. The federal community raised $2.35 million and pledged a record-breaking 2,000 volunteer hours on Giving Tuesday.

“These gifts are critical to helping others. Our contributions on Giving Tuesday don’t just make a difference in December; these gifts will continue to have an impact throughout the coming year,” said Vince Micone, Co-Chairperson of the CFCNCA. “We can’t thank our caring community enough for stepping up and being a changemaker this holiday season. These donations will make a world of difference to many in our community.”

CFCNCA is the annual charitable giving program for federal employees and retirees in the Washington metropolitan area and surrounding regions. This year commemorates the 60th anniversary of meaningful impact of the CFC.

Leaders hoped for an enthusiastic turnout for Giving Tuesday in recognition of the campaign’s milestone and are pleased with the response. Across the National Capital Area, dozens of departments and agencies held events for Giving Tuesday, a record for the campaign in a single day.

Awareness was generated by inviting colleagues to recognize the 60th anniversary by participating in the campaign’s Do 60, Give 60 program. Employees and retirees have been demonstrating ways to celebrate 60 years of charitable giving by putting together 60 care packages for deployed troops and the homeless, talking with charities at an hour-long event, doing 60 jumping jacks or push-ups, running for 60 minutes, or taking a new hobby for an hour, then pledging $60 in addition to their recurring gift.

CFC supporters also took part in International Volunteer Day on Dec. 5 throughout the region. U.S. Department of Defense employee and CFCNCA leader Curtis Rumbaugh volunteered at a local shelter and soup kitchen; and CFCNCA Executive Director Lou Torchia helped harvest 60,000 pounds of potatoes with a local faith-based organization that would later deliver them to food pantries across several states.

Ann Van Houten, Co-Chairperson, said, “We are just getting started with the holiday giving season, and encourage all federal employees and retirees to consider giving through the CFC, or considering increasing their current pledge by even five percent. The need is greater than ever; we are already halfway to our goal, and know our community can help us reach it!”

The goal for the 2021 CFCNCA is $35 million.

Federal donors in the NCA can be the face of change and make a new or update an existing pledge at GiveCFC.org now through Jan. 15, 2022.

About the Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area

The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC), overseen by the Office of Personnel Management, is one of the world’s largest and most successful annual workplace charitable giving campaigns, with 36 CFC zones throughout the country and overseas raising millions of dollars each year. With more than $8.5 billion raised since 1961, the 2021 campaign commemorates 60 years of giving by the federal community. Each fall, federal civilian, military, and postal employees and retirees pledge funds and volunteer hours to help those in need locally, across the nation, and throughout the world. The Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area (CFCNCA) is the local campaign for federal employees and retirees in the Washington Metropolitan Area and surrounding regions. It is the largest CFC in the country based on the number of pledged gifts; in 2020, it generated more than $37.2 million and more than 48,000 volunteer hours for thousands of participating charities. For more information, visit CFCNCA.GiveCFC.org. Connect with the campaign via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

