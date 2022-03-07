CFCNCA hosts Finale, awards 2021 Campaign Leaders

Federal employees and retirees raised over $37.3 million in the 2021 CFCNCA

You are the face of change CFCNCA Finale & Awards Ceremony Invitation, March 9th

2021 CFCNCA Chairperson Awardees 2021 CFCNCA Chairperson Awardees (left to right): Secretary Gina Raimondo, Department of Commerce; Arleas Upton Kea, FDIC Federal Retiree; Marcus Johnson, Duke Ellington School of the Arts

Washington, D.C., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area (CFCNCA) will host their annual Finale and Awards Ceremony on March 9, 2022. During the event, the success of the 2021 campaign in the Greater-Washington Area will be recognized and agencies will be honored for their contributions.

“Our campaign saw an increase in donations pledged this year thanks to our heroes, volunteers, and changemakers who committed to making a difference through the CFC,” said Vince Micone, Co-Chairperson of the CFCNCA. “We honor those who generously and selflessly give year after year through their work, personal time and our campaign, so all can have the gift of hope for tomorrow.”

Federal employees and retirees raised over $37.3 million for the over 5,000 participating charities in the CFCNCA, and pledged nearly 44,000 volunteer hours. The Finale & Award Ceremony airs Wednesday, March 9 at 11 A.M. EST live online.

“We look forward to honoring our Heroes and Chairperson Awardees who represented the best of the CFCNCA,” said Ann Van Houten, Co-Chairperson of the CFCNCA. “These leaders guided our response to the needs of our community, nation and world by enthusiastically supporting causes that make a difference every day. Our awardees exemplify the spirit of our campaign, and we are proud to announce and reward the ways they are the faces of change.”

The three 2021 CFCNCA Chairperson Awardees are:

Leadership Award: U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is honored for her leadership and exemplary public service, contributing the Department’s most significant CFC results to date. During the 2021 campaign, Commerce employee pledged generously, exceeding 120% of their fundraising goal. Her active engagement and leadership were critical to this accomplishment.

Spirit of Service: Arleas Upton Kea retired from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at the end of 2021, having served for over 35 years including roles as Deputy to the Chairman and Chief Operating Officer. For over twenty of those years, Ms. Upton Kea served as FDIC’s CFC Vice Chairperson. She has held a lifelong commitment to her country and is a true changemaker within the CFC and beyond; she looks forward to continuing her CFC service now as a federal retiree.

Spirit of Community: Marcus Johnson is a musician, board member, charity partner, and community leader. Mr. Johnson has been part of the CFC community for over 25 years, embodying the spirit of a changemaker. He is a board member at Duke Ellington School of the Arts, helping educate over 550 students in both traditional curriculum and performing arts; and is a board member at National Center for Children and Families, where over 30,000 families in the DC area receive much-needed support.

Campaign Contest Awardees, guest speakers from The Children’s Inn at NIH, Foundation for the Advancement of Music & Education, Office of Personnel Management, Army Women’s Foundation, National Philharmonic, and more will be featured throughout the broadcast. To attend the live Finale & Awards Ceremony, tune in online from 11 A.M. EST on Wednesday, March 9 on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and CFCNCA’s website.

“Last year’s campaign was particularly significant to us as we celebrated the 60th anniversary of the CFC. During the past 60 years, federal employees have helped others by contributing over $8.6 billion to causes of importance to them. Because of these donations, lives have been changed around the world. We are proud that even in tough times for many families, federal employees have continued to respond to our annual call to service every fall with contributions and commitments to volunteer,” said Micone.

“And we welcome any new employees to the federal government and military service to start their giving legacy with the CFC,” said Van Houten. “Especially for the incoming generations, it’s more important than ever to lift each other up and be the face of change.”

New federal employees, or those who have transferred to a new Department or Agency, can make a pledge through the CFC in their first 30 days, even outside of the solicitation period. Learn more and follow campaign news and updates at GiveCFC.org.

About the Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area

The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC), overseen by the Office of Personnel Management, is one of the world’s largest and most successful annual workplace charitable giving campaigns, with 36 CFC zones throughout the country and overseas raising millions of dollars each year, and over $8.6 billion in its 60 years. The Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area (CFCNCA) is the local campaign for federal employees and retirees in the Washington Metropolitan Area and surrounding regions. It is the largest CFC in the country based on the number of pledged gifts; in 2020, it generated more than $37.2 million and more than 48,000 volunteer hours for thousands of participating charities. For more information, visit CFCNCA.GiveCFC.org. Connect with the campaign via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

# # #

Attachments

You are the face of change

2021 CFCNCA Chairperson Awardees

CONTACT: Natalie Jacobsen Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area 202-465-7267 media@cfcnca.org