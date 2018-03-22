CFO Lars Jønstrup Dollerup to leave CPH

Copenhagen, 22 March 2018

Lars Jønstrup Dollerup, currently CFO at Copenhagen Airports A/S, is to be the new CFO at Hempel. He will leave Copenhagen Airports at the end of June 2018.

Lars Jønstrup Dollerup has worked for Copenhagen Airports A/S since 2006, for the last six years as CFO.

“Lars Jønstrup Dollerup has played a major role in developing CPH and been an important and highly respected member of our management team,” says Copenhagen Airports’ CEO, Thomas Woldbye. “Both his good humour and his extensive knowledge of and insight into the airport’s business will be greatly missed.”

Lars Jønstrup Dollerup joined CPH in 2006 as a finance manager and was appointed CFO in July 2012. Prior to joining CPH, Lars Jønstrup Dollerup worked for Arthur Andersen, Deloitte and ISS.

Lars Jønstrup Dollerup will continue as CFO at CPH until the end of June 2018.

The process of finding a new CFO for CPH will begin shortly.

