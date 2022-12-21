Featured Image for CGFNS International Featured Image for CGFNS International

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGFNS International announces that Peter Preziosi, Ph.D., RN, CAE, has become its President and CEO.

Dr. Preziosi previously served as Chief Innovation and Business Development Officer of CGFNS and most recently was at the World Health Organization responsible for establishing the quality and learning standards for its newly established global learning academy as Team Lead for Quality, Standards and Credentials. Dr. Preziosi becomes the fifth CEO in CGFNS’s 45-year history. He plans to strengthen its presence in the United States and broaden its global reach as the exemplar in protecting the public by assuring migrating health professionals are eligible to meet standards and practice requirements according to jurisdictional conditions. As an ISO-9001 organization and a member of the Conference of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations (CoNGO), CGFNS is positioned for growth.

Dr. Preziosi said, “I appreciate the opportunity to lead CGFNS into a new era of technology-driven services both in the U.S. and abroad, so as to serve our stakeholders with excellence and state-of-the-art efficiencies. Health professionals’ mobility and workforce development are converging, where governments and employers are demanding innovative solutions in addressing health system challenges worldwide. The CGFNS team aims to meet those challenges as we design new solutions in credentialing and other services to meet those in need.”

Dr. Preziosi received his BSN at Florida State University and his Masters in Education, Public Administration from Columbia University. He attained from the University of Pennsylvania his Ph.D. in Health Policy and Administration and an MGA in Public Administration.

About CGFNS International, Inc.

Founded in 1977 and based in Philadelphia, CGFNS International is an immigration-neutral, not-for-profit organization proudly serving as the world’s largest credentials evaluation organization for the nursing and allied health professions. CGFNS International is an NGO in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is a member of the Conference of NGOs in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations (CoNGO). For more information, visit https://www.cgfns.org.

Contact Information:

Frank Mortimer

Director of Marketing and Communication

fmortimer@cgfns.org

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment