CGG: Adds New Santos VIII Multi-Client Survey to its Unique Regional Broadband Coverage Offshore Brazil

CGG Adds New Santos VIII Multi-Client Survey to its Unique Regional Broadband Coverage Offshore Brazil

Paris, France – March 15, 2018

CGG has commenced acquisition of a large broadband 3D multi-client survey in the pre-salt area of the deepwater Santos Basin. Santos VIII is the most recent survey in CGG’s vast on-going pre-salt program that delivers ultramodern seismic data, enabling exploration companies to better evaluate pre-salt opportunities in advance of Brazil’s pre-salt licensing rounds.

Santos VIII covers an area of over 8,000 km2 adjacent to the Peroba, Pau Brasil and Boumerangue fields. The resulting BroadSeis(TM) data will be imaged with CGG’s advanced full-waveform inversion (FWI) technology in its Rio de Janeiro Subsurface Imaging Center and merged with the Constellation reprocessing project to provide a regional broadband image of this prolific basin. Fast-track products will be available in the fourth quarter of 2018 and final products will be available in the second quarter of 2019.

Constellation is a 44,000 km2 project that upgrades CGG’s existing Cluster and Cluster Extension surveys with its latest subsurface imaging technology, including 3D deghosting with bandwidth extension and TTI FWI velocity model building, to provide detailed broadband pre-salt images.

Jean-Georges Malcor, CEO, CGG, said: “The addition of Santos VIII will extend our world-class broadband data coverage in the highly prospective deepwater Santos Basin. It is the latest instalment of our contiguous volume of over 94,000 km² of seismic data and integrated geologic studies that bridge the Santos and Campos Basins to cover the entire pre-salt area. These multi-client data sets are an essential resource for oil and gas companies to complete a detailed picture of the complex Santos Basin in advance of Brazil’s future licensing rounds.”  

