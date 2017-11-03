CGG announces its 3rd quarter 2017 results on Monday November 13th, 2017



Paris, France – November 3, 2017

CGG will announce its third quarter 2017 results on Monday November 13th, 2017, before the opening of the Paris and New York stock exchanges.

The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:30 am.



The Extraordinary General Meeting will take place on second notice the same day at 11:00 am at the Parc des Portes de Paris, Dock Haussmann, 87 avenue des Magasins Généraux – 93300 Aubervilliers.



An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 5:00 pm (Paris time) – 4:00 pm (London time)





To follow this earnings conference call, please access the live webcast:

From your computer at:



From your mobile phone or tablet: www.cgg.com



A replay of the conference will be made available for a period of 12 months via the webcast on CGG website at: www.cgg.com or via the QR code attached above.

For analysts, please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in

UK call-in

Access code +33(0) 1 76 77 22 29

+44(0) 203 427 1912

6078550

About CGG:

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,500 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers.

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864) and the New York Stock Exchange (in the form of American Depositary Shares. NYSE: CGG).

Contacts

Group Communications

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: : [email protected] Investor Relations

Catherine Leveau

Tel: +33 1 64 47 34 89

E-mail: : [email protected]

Attachments:

