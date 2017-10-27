CGG : Notification of share ownership threshold crossed

Notification of share ownership threshold crossed



Paris, France – October 27, 2017

At the request of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Company states that today Dimensional Funds Advisors LLP informed them that they had crossed below the 1% thresholds of CGG capital and voting rights.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary business divisions of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,500 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers.

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864) and the New York Stock Exchange (in the form of American Depositary Shares. NYSE: CGG).

