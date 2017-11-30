CGG: Trading halt request for December 1, 2017 starting 2pm

Breaking News
Trading halt request for
December 1, 2017 starting 2pm

Paris, France – November 30, 2017

The decision by the Commercial Court of Paris on the approval of the draft safeguard plan and on the claim filed against it by certain holders of convertible bonds is expected in the afternoon of December 1, 2017. Therefore, the Company will ask for a trading halt on the Company’s shares (ISIN : FR 0013181864), convertible bonds due 2019 (ISIN : FR 0011357664) and convertible bonds due 2020 (ISIN : FR 0012739548) on Euronext Paris and CGG’s American Depository Shares (symbol “CGG”) on the New York Stock Exchange from Friday December 1, 2017 at 2:00pm (CET), until the close of the French market.

About CGG:

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,400 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers.

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864) and the New York Stock Exchange (in the form of American Depositary Shares. NYSE: CGG).

Contacts

Group Communications 
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: : [email protected]

 

Investor Relations
Catherine Leveau
Tel: +33 1 64 47 34 89
E-mail: : [email protected]

 

           
       
       
 

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7d54e99-8c20-4e46-ba5c-a4a64c905c9a

