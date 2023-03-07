SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CGNT) common stock between February 2, 2021 and June 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until May 1, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Cognyte class action lawsuit. Captioned City of Omaha Police and Firefighters Retirement System v. Cognyte Software Ltd, No. 23-cv-01769 (S.D.N.Y.), the Cognyte class action lawsuit charges Cognyte and certain of Cognyte’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Cognyte is an Israeli-based security analytics software company.

The Cognyte class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Cognyte created, distributed, and provided reconnaissance tools and services that violated community standards and terms of service of communication network sources and technologies, like Facebook, exposing Cognyte to significant financial and reputational risk.

On December 16, 2021, Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, issued a “Threat Report” which revealed that Cognyte “sells access to its platform which enables managing fake accounts across social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and VKontakte (VK), and other websites to social-engineer people and collect data.” This conduct “violated multiple Community Standards and Terms of Service,” and “[g]iven the severity of their violations,” Meta disabled Cognyte’s ability to use its platforms, among other things. On this news, Cognyte’s common stock price declined more than 5%.

Then, on April 5, 2022, Cognyte revealed that it was forced to modify its solutions in response to the Threat Report. Cognyte also announced disappointing financial results and guidance. On this news, Cognyte’s common stock price declined more than 31%.

Finally, on June 28, 2022, Cognyte released its first quarter 2022 financial results which badly missed analyst estimates across the board. Analysts immediately downgraded Cognyte’s rating and reduced price targets. On this news, Cognyte’s common stock price declined more than 28%, further damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Cognyte common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Cognyte class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Cognyte class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Cognyte class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Cognyte class action lawsuit.

