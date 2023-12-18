Directors Bring Deep Experience Across Sports and Entertainment, Marketing, Sponsorship and Operations

DETROIT, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGRW (OTCPink: CGRW) today announced the appointment of four new directors to its Board, representing a diverse mix of leaders in the sports, entertainment, media, and marketing industries, who will guide the future strategic direction of the company. CGRW last week announced that the business has applied with FINRA to change its name to the new brand of Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc., reflecting the organization’s focus on live sports and entertainment.

“Under the guidance and leadership of our new Board of Directors, Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. is now uniquely positioned to grow as a provider and marketer of dynamic, live sports and entertainment events,” said Doug Kuiper, President of CGRW. “We have established an all-star Board to guide and strengthen the company in this new chapter. The expertise and leadership of our directors will contribute immense value to the organization, and I am exceptionally excited for the opportunities to come.”

As of October 24, 2023, the Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. Board includes the following directors:

Ettore Ewen, Professional Athlete & Celebrity – Global personality and world champion professional wrestler best known as WWE Superstar “Big E,” Mr. Ewen has nearly 15 years as an amateur-turned-professional athlete and TV personality in the entertainment industry. Mr. Ewen will capitalize on his expertise in the industry as counsel to the management team on best practices and strategic positioning within the sports marketing and live entertainment business and to drive fan engagement across all distribution platforms.

– Global personality and world champion professional wrestler best known as WWE Superstar “Big E,” Mr. Ewen has nearly 15 years as an amateur-turned-professional athlete and TV personality in the entertainment industry. Mr. Ewen will capitalize on his expertise in the industry as counsel to the management team on best practices and strategic positioning within the sports marketing and live entertainment business and to drive fan engagement across all distribution platforms. Hiram Jackson, CEO of Real Times Media – Mr. Jackson boasts a 30-year track record of success in accelerating growth, community engagement and marketing in diverse communities. Mr. Jackson is currently focused on national media distribution, including digital media, and event management by curating a top-tier network of leading creators of original content in entertainment and media as owner of the largest African American owned newspaper network in the U.S.

– Mr. Jackson boasts a 30-year track record of success in accelerating growth, community engagement and marketing in diverse communities. Mr. Jackson is currently focused on national media distribution, including digital media, and event management by curating a top-tier network of leading creators of original content in entertainment and media as owner of the largest African American owned newspaper network in the U.S. Jim Kanter, Partner, CCO of Central Standard Craft Distillery – Mr. Kanter is an established expert in management and marketing operations. Previously serving as CCO of Sprecher Brewing Company, Kanter was also General Manager and VP of Commercial Operations at MillerCoors, where he negotiated alliance contracts with professional sports team and national festivals spanning brand and product launches and major marketing activations. He is also Board Chair of the Wisconsin Central District & Convention Center and on the board of VISIT Milwaukee.

– Mr. Kanter is an established expert in management and marketing operations. Previously serving as CCO of Sprecher Brewing Company, Kanter was also General Manager and VP of Commercial Operations at MillerCoors, where he negotiated alliance contracts with professional sports team and national festivals spanning brand and product launches and major marketing activations. He is also Board Chair of the Wisconsin Central District & Convention Center and on the board of VISIT Milwaukee. Jose Lozano, CEO of 9thWonder & Gravity Global – Mr. Lozano has nearly three decades of experience in business growth, new business development, and global brand strategy and now leads London-based advertising and marketing agency Gravity Global. Mr. Lozano utilizes his expertise in cross-cultural marketing and focus on the Latino audience to develop untapped market segments, expand market share and leverage the “power of difference” for corporate brands.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company and operating as a real estate business since 2014, CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink: CGRW) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports and event marketing. The company is currently in the process of rebranding as Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. and changing its ticker symbol.

