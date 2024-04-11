NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGS®, a global provider of software and business applications, enterprise learning, immersive technologies, and outsourcing services, is pleased to announce its attainment of Meta Premier Partner status. This esteemed accreditation underscores the success of its award-winning CGS Immersive division and its dedication to delivering state-of-the-art Extended Reality (XR) training solutions, catering to the needs of business leaders and learning executives worldwide.

Doug Stephen, President of CGS Immersive and CGS Enterprise Learning divisions, commented on the significance of this achievement, “Securing Meta Premier Partner status marks a pivotal moment for CGS Immersive. This partnership not only validates our commitment to innovation but also enhances our ability to scale globally and provide incredible, innovative training solutions with measurable impact. By leveraging Meta’s cutting-edge technology and combining it with our patented TeamworkAR platform and decades of expertise in training and development, we are poised to deliver unparalleled immersive learning experiences to organizations worldwide.”

What the Meta Premier Partner Program means to CGS Customers

The official premier partnership between CGS and Meta extends the company’s reach and expertise to serve customers through a variety of factors including:

End-to-End XR Learning Solutions : Seamlessly design, develop, and deploy immersive learning experiences leveraging Meta’s top-tier hardware and device management platform.

: Seamlessly design, develop, and deploy immersive learning experiences leveraging Meta’s top-tier hardware and device management platform. Unparalleled Expertise : Harness over four decades of industry-recognized training experience from CGS, merged with Meta’s forefront XR technology and AI tools.

: Harness over four decades of industry-recognized training experience from CGS, merged with Meta’s forefront XR technology and AI tools. Proven Results : Tap into CGS’s award-winning methodology to craft tailored learning experiences and implement scalable immersive learning solutions.

: Tap into CGS’s award-winning methodology to craft tailored learning experiences and implement scalable immersive learning solutions. One-stop Shop : Experience Immersive Learning as a Service (ILaaS), streamlining XR training processes while reducing costs, complexity, and time-to-performance.

: Experience Immersive Learning as a Service (ILaaS), streamlining XR training processes while reducing costs, complexity, and time-to-performance. Modernized Training : Captivate customers’ workforce with interactive and immersive training experiences, addressing the burgeoning demand for effective, engaging, and personalized learning and soft skills development.

: Captivate customers’ workforce with interactive and immersive training experiences, addressing the burgeoning demand for effective, engaging, and personalized learning and soft skills development. Seamless Implementation: Rely on CGS’s proficient teams collaborating with Meta’s experts to ensure smooth XR content creation, delivery, and adoption.

Meta’s Premier Partner Program and the Meta for Work suite of tools and technologies help businesses reimagine the way they work, learn, grow, and connect with mixed reality tools and new solutions from world class technology partners. Through hardware, software and a growing ecosystem, Meta supports premier partners such as CGS to power the next evolution of work. For insights into best practices, real-life examples, and a pragmatic approach to transforming Learning & Development with Immersive solutions, explore our resource: “3 Practices for L&D Digital Transformation.”

Award-winning Solutions with CGS and Meta

CGS recently announced it was awarded the coveted MUSE Creative Award – which recognized CGS’s outstanding achievement in the category of “experiential and immersive solutions” for its groundbreaking work with Singaporean carrier Scoot Airlines and partner Meta on the project titled “How XR and Generative AI Shapes Scoot Airline’s Training.”

The award-winning project demonstrated the potential of XR and generative AI to provide realistic, hands-on training experiences for flight attendants. The innovative training program, leveraging the Meta Quest 2 headset, empowered Scoot Airlines to enhance the skills and readiness of its flight attendants, ensuring passengers receive the highest level of service and safety.

CGS Immersive

CGS Immersive is an innovation lab and training transformation engine within CGS, dedicated to pioneering leading-edge Extended Reality (XR) training solutions for businesses worldwide. With a focus on leveraging AI and XR technologies, CGS Immersive aims to modernize training programs, delivering immersive experiences tailored to meet the evolving needs of organizations across diverse industries. TeamworkAR, the flagship offering from CGS’s Immersive business, is a platform that brings real-time digital transformation to onboarding, on-the-job training, learning and support for any company, anywhere. For more information on TeamworkAR, please visit www.TeamworkAR.com or watch our TeamworkAR explainer video. Contact us today for more information about CGS Immersive and its offerings.

About CGS

For 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, immersive technologies, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com.

