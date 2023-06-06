CGS Thought Leadership – Webinar Series New Webinar! The Transformative Power of Generative AI and ChatGPT

NEW YORK, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGS , a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning, customer experience and outsourcing services, is pleased to announce the launch of its highly anticipated CGS Thought Leadership Webinar Series. The inaugural webinar in this series will provide insights and research on the rapid evolution of AI, with a focus on the transformative power of Generative AI and ChatGPT. Webinars in this series are designed to equip attendees with a comprehensive understanding of emerging technologies, including their benefits, risks, and diverse use cases.

John Samuel, CGS Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, emphasized the value of these webinars, not just for executives and leaders, but professionals at all levels in the organization, stating, “In today’s fast-paced business environment, staying informed about emerging technologies is crucial for maintaining a competitive advantage. Our global Thought Leadership Webinar Series offers a unique opportunity for attendees to explore the possibilities of Generative AI and ChatGPT. Through these webinars, we aim to provide insights into the pros, cons, benefits, risks, and real-world use cases necessary for attendees to make informed decisions, quickly kick-start an AI journey and ultimately drive business growth.”

The Inaugural Webinar: The Transformative Power of Generative AI and ChatGPT

Generative AI and ChatGPT are revolutionizing business functions including customer service, content creation, and virtual assistance to name a few. By harnessing the power of machine learning and natural language processing, ChatGPT can engage in human-like conversations, making it invaluable for enhancing customer experiences and streamlining operations. Companies today are already improving efficiency, increasing productivity, and driving innovation across multiple industries.

The session will delve into Generative AI, ChatGPT, and other immersive technologies, covering their practical applications and demonstrating their potential impact on various industries – and will address questions such as:

What are AI, Generative AI and ChatGPT?

Why is it such a big deal to the business world?

What does the ecosystem look like and who are the major players?

How are companies addressing AI security risks?

Where is the best place to start? How can my organization start using Generative AI and ChatGPT today?

How to Register

CGS invites executives, technologists, marketers, industry leaders, and decision-makers to participate in the first webinar of the series, “The Transformative Power of Generative AI and ChatGPT,” which will be held on June 20, 2023 at 9:00am ET.

To learn more about the Thought Leadership Executive Webinar Series and register, please visit https://cgsinc.com/thought-leadership.

Upcoming webinars include:

June 20, 2023 – The Transformative Power of Generative AI, ChatGPT and Emerging Technologies Landscape

August 2023 – Leveraging Advanced Technologies to Enhance Support and the Customer Experience

September 2023 – Cybersecurity – The Outlook for CISOs and Integrating Cybersecurity into Your Business’ DNA

October 2023 – Use Cases for Generative AI and ChatGPT

December 2023 – Supply Chain Visibility – Driving Insights and Accountability

