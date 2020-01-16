CGS Named 2020 Stevie® Awards Finalist for 3rd Consecutive Year

Recognized in Contact Center / Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year category

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, was named for the third consecutive year a finalist in the 2020 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service in the Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year category.

The awards are presented by The Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards® and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The final results will be announced during a gala banquet on February 28 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 600 professionals from across the globe are expected to attend.

“CGS is humbled by the recognition to be among the finalists in the ‘best outsourcing providers’ category for the third year in a row,” said Steve Petruk, President of Global Outsourcing division, CGS. “We continue to invest in enhancing the customer journey, in our people and in emerging technologies, including RPA and chatbots, to help drive process optimization and improve client and consumer experience. With a focus on delivering an improved employee and customer experience, these technologies free up CGS support teams to focus on more-complex initiatives that are better suited for human capital. This acknowledgement by The Stevie Awards validates our efforts.”

“Every finalist nominee should be proud of the work they did over the past 18 months to be recognized by the judges,” said Michael Gallagher, president of The Stevie Awards. “They should also be proud of how well they effectively communicated those achievements to the judges. We look forward to recognizing them all with Gold Stevie Award trophies and Silver and Bronze Stevie medals in Las Vegas on February 28.”

With optimized call center resources to serve global clients, CGS offers a unique hybrid approach through automation and live agents in its contact centers located in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Its AI-enriched chatbot and RPA technologies complement the customer support services provided by thousands of multilingual call center agents. CGS supports many of the world’s industry-leading global brands from retail, hospitality, healthcare, technology and telecom. CGS’s innovative, scalable and flexible business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions include technical and customer support, telesales, channel enablement and back office support.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

About CGS

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @OutsourcingCGS and on LinkedIn .

