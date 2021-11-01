CGS Named to Top 20 IT Training Companies List for 2021 by Training Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced today that it has been named to Training Industry’s 2021 Top 20 IT Training Companies List.

The 2021 Top 20 IT Training Companies List recognizes the most prominent names in IT training. Organizations were evaluated for the list based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and services

Ability to deliver training in various modalities

Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the IT and technical training market

Strength of clients and geographic reach

Company size and growth potential

“This year’s Top 20 IT Training Companies are leading innovators in the IT training market. In this ever-changing market, these companies have showed quick adaptation in providing virtual training to continue delivering efficient and engaging content,” said Jessica Schue, market research associate at Training Industry, Inc. “The variety of IT specialization within this list shows the wide range of services offered within the market; with a focus on blended and hybrid learning, these organizations provided new innovative techniques and practices.”

“We’re excited to consistently be named by Training Industry as a Top 20 IT Training Company,” said Doug Stephen, president, Learning division, CGS. “In a rapidly changing market in which businesses are accelerating their digital transformation roadmaps, CGS is continually enhancing and providing innovative learning solutions to our valued clients. From our next-generation technology, including augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR), to customized learning, we’re agile in our customer solutions. Our global clients are increasingly reliant on us for successful delivery through technology, helping them to ensure ROI, transfer knowledge and provide immersive employee learning. Our dedicated and growing Learning team continues to be client-focused in our pursuit of delivering the best programs to help organizations succeed.”

The CGS Enterprise Learning Group serves as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Through tech-forward engaging programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS provides professional development solutions, blending emerging technology with essential, virtual shoulder-to-shoulder training. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For more information visit https://trainingindustry.com.

About CGS

For the past 37 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on LinkedIn.

