NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGS ®, a global provider of applications, enterprise learning, customer experience and call center outsourcing services, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Silver MUSE Creative Award for 2023. The award recognizes CGS’s outstanding achievement in the category of “experiential and immersive solutions” for its groundbreaking work with Singaporean carrier Scoot Airlines and partner Meta on the project titled “How XR and Generative AI Shapes Scoot Airline’s Training.”

With over 6,500 entries from around the world, the MUSE Creative Awards celebrate excellence in creative and design endeavors that push the boundaries of innovation. CGS’s win in the “experiential and immersive solutions” category underscores the company’s commitment to harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Extended Reality (XR) to revolutionize training in the aviation industry.

“Our work with Scoot, leveraging the Meta Quest 2 headset, is truly groundbreaking,” said Doug Stephen, President of CGS Enterprise Learning and CGS Immersive. “While there are endless concepts out in the market, it’s rare to find a real-world example of applying immersive technologies to solve a business problem, not to mention one with measurable ROI. Our work with Scoot demonstrates how immersive technologies can enable large enterprises to onboard, train and scale performance for workforces remotely using a digital replica of the work environment in immersive 3D.”

Stephen continued, “We’re honored to be recognized by the MUSE Creative Awards group – which truly speaks to our team’s passion for pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver meaningful, transformative solutions. We’d also like to thank our partners – Scoot and Meta – as well as our co-nominees, Coach and Bob Dylan. We’re in good company!”

Scoot Airlines, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, is known for its commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service. “The CGS virtual flight attendant training solution has surpassed our goals – we’re already seeing improved efficiencies, reduced training costs, improved confidence in our flight staff and significantly improved customer service,” said Min Qi Lim, Senior Specialist, Communications for Scoot. “This exciting award is a testament to the tangible results we’ve achieved through this partnership.”

The “How XR and Generative AI Shapes Scoot Airline’s Training” project demonstrated the potential of XR and generative AI to provide realistic, hands-on training experiences for flight attendants. The innovative training program has empowered Scoot Airlines to enhance the skills and readiness of its flight attendants, ensuring passengers receive the highest level of service and safety.

Meta, a key hardware partner in the project, also expressed its enthusiasm for the award. “CGS’s work with Scoot Airlines showcases the potential of AI and XR to create immersive and engaging training experiences,” said Elaine Pai, Head of APAC Customer Growth, Reality Labs, for Meta. “This recognition highlights the impact of our collaboration and the bright future of AI-powered XR solutions in various industries.”

About CGS Immersive & TeamworkAR

TeamworkAR, the flagship offering from CGS’s Immersive business, is a platform that brings real-time digital transformation to onboarding, on-the-job training, learning and support for any company, anywhere. From knowledge capture and transfer to collaborating with and assisting workers across skill levels, our goal is to make everyone a genius. By moving your workforce from a training room to real-world work in days rather than weeks, TeamworkAR increases productivity and success. Enhancing your own custom content through augmented reality, you can change how work gets done—for better. For more information on TeamworkAR, please visit www.TeamworkAR.com , email TeamworkAR@cgsinc.com , or watch our TeamworkAR explainer video .

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning, immersive technologies, and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and LinkedIn.