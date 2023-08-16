Training Industry Top 20 – 2023 CGS Awarded Top 20 Training Company 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGS ®, a global provider of applications, enterprise learning, customer experience and outsourcing services, is pleased to announce its prestigious recognition as a Top 20 Provider of Learning Services in the 2023 Training Industry Top Training Companies™ list. Training Industry, the premier research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, has once again acknowledged CGS for its exceptional contributions to the global corporate learning and development (L&D) market.

The Training Industry Top 20 report is a hallmark recognition, underscoring CGS’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge learning services and technologies. The rigorous selection process entails a thorough evaluation of companies at the forefront of training services and solutions. CGS’s inclusion showcases its unwavering dedication to innovation, quality, and client-centricity.

“Being recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 Provider of Learning Services is a testament to our continuous efforts in elevating the corporate learning experience,” said Doug Stephen, President of Enterprise Learning & Immersive Solutions at CGS. “We take immense pride in our comprehensive approach to learning and development, encompassing customized content development, advanced technology solutions, and unparalleled customer support. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to helping organizations empower their workforce with transformative learning experiences.”

CGS’s comprehensive suite of learning services spans a wide range of industries and sectors, catering to the diverse needs of global clients. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and a team of experienced professionals, CGS empowers organizations to enhance employee skills, drive performance improvements, and achieve strategic business goals.

“The companies chosen for this year’s Top Learning Services List demonstrated a wide array of exceptional learning services, offering their client organizations comprehensive, focused end-to-end solutions,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “Through a breadth of comprehensive offerings such as content creation, learning technologies, learning strategies, delivery, administrative assistance and more, these companies meet all of their clients’ learning needs.”

Training Industry’s rigorous selection process includes a detailed analysis of each company’s capabilities, experience, and market presence. CGS’s ability to consistently exceed industry standards and deliver value-driven learning solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to optimize their L&D initiatives.

For more information about CGS’s innovative learning services and how they contribute to the success of organizations worldwide, please visit https://www.cgsinc.com/en/learning.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

CGS’s Enterprise Learning division serves as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Through AI-enriched technology, CGS provides professional development solutions that span custom content development, onboarding, strategy consulting, and immersive learning with extended reality. Each solution is designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and LinkedIn.

