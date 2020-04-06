Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CGS to Lead Human Capital Institute Webinar Focused on Remote Learning

CGS to Lead Human Capital Institute Webinar Focused on Remote Learning

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

NEW YORK, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be sponsoring and participating in the Human Capital Institute (HCI) webinar titled, Reimagining Learning for Rapid Response, on Wednesday, May 6, at 2 p.m. EDT. Speakers include Christopher Lind, Global Learning leader at GE Healthcare, Beckie Anderson, Senior Advisor of L&D at Rio Tinto, and Doug Stephen, President, Learning division at CGS.

HCI’s “Reimagining Learning for Rapid Response” webinar, which is sponsored by CGS, outlines how L&D teams are being tasked with creating a scalable infrastructure resulting from current disruptions in business, including social distancing and integrating digital transformation. The discussion will include a focus on best practices for transitioning to virtual employee engagement strategies and technologies for remote work such as remote guidance, coaching (e.g., augmented reality, virtual reality, mobile and video) that attendees can immediately leverage in their Learning programs.  

“In this current upheaval of business as we know it, moving to a completely remote workforce, L&D is tasked with rapidly ramping up with onboarding, training and engaging of employees,” said Stephen. “In this session, our panelists will discuss how best to provide engaging Learning programs to a dispersed workforce while ensuring company objectives are seamlessly measured and met.”

The CGS Enterprise Learning division serves as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Through tech-forward engaging programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS provides professional development solutions, blending emerging technology with essential (virtual) shoulder-to-shoulder training. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment.

For additional information, or to register, visit: https://www.hci.org/webcast/reimagining-learning-rapid-response

About CGS
For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Susan Sweeney, CGS
[email protected]

Kate Connors (for CGS)
[email protected]  

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.