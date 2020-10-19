Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CGS to Lead Human Capital Institute Webinar on 2021 L&D Planning among Continued Uncertainty

CGS to Lead Human Capital Institute Webinar on 2021 L&D Planning among Continued Uncertainty

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be sponsoring and participating in the Human Capital Institute (HCI) webinar titled, Forecast 2021: Plan for Normalcy but Prepare for Disruption, on Thursday, October 29, at 1 p.m. EDT. Speakers include Regina Nowlan, Senior Director of Global Learning Design and Development at McDonald’s, Brian Osborne, Client Delivery Executive at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (TGCS), and Doug Stephen, President, Learning division at CGS.

HCI’s “Forecast 2021: Plan for Normalcy but Prepare for Disruption” webinar, which is sponsored by CGS, will offer insights for influencing 2021 plans and priorities. Pulling from their own experience, the panelists will share tips on how to prioritize, reuse, update and scale the right content and formats at the right time while navigating change.

At McDonald’s, Nowlan is responsible for creating and redesigning core curricula for roles within the field organization, enabling key operational initiatives for crew to deliver, as well as build culture-changing leadership and hospitality mindset and skill sets. For TGCS, Osborne manages the maintenance contracts of retail equipment for a variety of clients for which his team is responsible for the delivery and contractual commitments as well as integrating training and operational solutions to support business requirements.

Webinar topics to include:

  • Rethinking traditional learning formats by employing immersive training
  • Redesigning content and delivery for successful virtual training
  • Planning, creating and measuring learning programs amid continued disruption

“Looking back on 2020 lessons learned and how best to prioritize Learning strategies for an unknown year ahead, I am excited to bring this panel of our customers together along with HCI,” said Stephen. “The panel will address best practices including ways to ramp up agility while also providing high-quality engagement for employees. As all businesses prepare for 2021, this session will offer practical guidelines for relying on technology and partnerships for resilience, scale and continuity.”

The CGS Enterprise Learning Group serves as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Through tech-forward engaging programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS provides professional development solutions, blending emerging technology with essential, virtual shoulder-to-shoulder training. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment.

For additional information, or to register, visit: https://www.hci.org/webcast/forecast-2021-plan-normalcy-prepare-disruption

About CGS
For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Susan Sweeney, CGS
[email protected]

Kate Connors (for CGS)
[email protected]   

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.