Company Promotes Global Availability of Progressive Cloud-based Solution for Production Management and Optimization of the Factory Floor

NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, is pleased to announce it will be showcasing its market-leading BlueCherry® Shop Floor Control (SFC) Essential™ at TexProcess Americas 2023, being held at the Georgia World Congress Center from May 10 – 12, 2023.

CGS’s existing BlueCherry Shop Floor Control Enterprise is the most widely adopted fashion-focused Production Management System (PMS) in the world. With the addition of SFC Essential, manufacturers and brands from all over the world can leverage the flexibility and lighter infrastructure to immediately transform their operations, improve productivity and efficiency, reduce costs, and improve quality while meeting process transparency, sustainability, and compliance requirements – all at their fingertips, anytime, anywhere.

“We are thrilled to be exhibiting again at TexProcess – and leveraging one of the industry’s most important events as a stage to demonstrate the power and ease-of-use of BlueCherry Shop Floor Control Essential,” said Paul Magel, President of Business Applications and Technology Outsourcing division at CGS. “Since our soft launch last year, we’ve seen incredible adoption of Essential throughout North, Central and South America as well as the Asia-Pacific markets. We expect this strong demand to continue as customers clamor for deep insights into their supply chain, production optimization and management.”

The company also announced it will be joined by strategic partners Inspectorio and Juki to further demonstrate the power of its connected, best-of-breed solution. BlueCherry Shop Floor Control Essential integrates seamlessly with the new Inspectorio Tracking™ Platform to provide deep insights and analytics, preventing supply chain delays and improving on-time delivery performance. Juki’s JaNets Pro, powered by BlueCherry Shop Floor Control, will also be on display at both the CGS and Juki booths during the event.

CGS at TexProcess

Attendees are invited to visit Booth 1623 to learn more about how the BlueCherry Shop Floor Control Essential solution is helping businesses across the globe manage their shop floor and optimize their production processes. The company will host live demonstrations at the top of every hour, to showcase its latest innovations as well as a private networking event for industry leaders.

Organized by Messe Frankfurt and co-produced by SPESA, TexProcess is one of the largest international trade fairs for the textile and garment industries. The event is expected to attract over 12,000 visitors from around the world, providing a platform for businesses to network and explore the latest innovations in sewn goods manufacturing.

About BlueCherry & Shop Floor Control

The award-winning CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. BlueCherry Shop Floor Control is the most widely adopted fashion-focused solution in the world. It provides a comprehensive view of factory activity by digitizing, in real-time, the collection and reporting of production activities, such as order tracking, line balancing, absenteeism and productivity via tablets on the factory floor. This real-time visibility equips companies with the ability to make faster, better-informed business decisions and address potential delays and challenges before they escalate.

Shop Floor Control Essential is the newest addition to the company’s award- winning BlueCherry® suite. The cloud-based solution enables manufacturers, subcontractors brands and retailers, real-time visibility, control, and insights quickly and easily into their complete supply chain and factory floor operations from any mobile device or browser.

Learn More

For more information or to purchase our BlueCherry family of solutions, including Shop Floor Control Essentials, please visit our BlueCherry site, email sales@cgsinc.com, or visit our blog at www.cgsinc.com/blog.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Mark D. Tullio, CGS

newsroom@cgsinc.com