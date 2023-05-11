Removing Barriers to Adoption in Enterprise Extended Reality (XR) Drives Digital Transformation and Improves Speed -to-Performance 4X

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGS ®, a global provider of applications, enterprise learning, and outsourcing services, announced in advance of the AWE Conference an industry-first XR Immersive Learning as a Service (ILaaS™) solution that enables companies to accelerate and transform how they improve performance of their workforce digitally.

ILaaS is an out-of-the-box approach to strategically launching enterprise XR for adoption, implementation, scale and measurement. The end-to-end solution provides everything a company needs to successfully launch an XR initiative, including launch strategy, equipment selection and sourcing, content creation, best practice learning methodology, logistics and device management.

The new ILaaS platform is powered by CGS’s TeamworkAR™ and removes barriers for enterprise organizations as they launch, deploy and scale learning experiences with virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR.) CGS clients including the American Red Cross, McDonalds, and Scoot Airlines are already using the new ILaaS solution for next-level XR support and strategy without having to make a large upfront investment in needs assessments, hardware, logistics, staff, 3D content, integrations and reporting infrastructure.

“Immersive Learning as a Service is an exciting solution for companies that want to onboard, train and improve the performance of teams using mixed reality. TeamworkAR by CGS provides everything needed to quickly design and launch enterprise immersive experiences – from designing and testing the proof of concept through full-service logistics and content creation with leading hardware and software partners such as Google, Hololens, Matterport, Meta, RealWear, ServiceNow, and Twilio,” said Doug Stephen president, enterprise learning division, at CGS. “ILaaS is especially beneficial for large enterprises looking to execute collaboration at scale while reducing costs, complexity, risk, and time-to-performance. It allows them to pilot MR and demonstrate ROI without the headache of procuring devices that they might not need in the future.”

The CGS ILaaS solution can be adapted for any industry and was recently deployed by one of the largest U.S. nonprofit humanitarian organizations to train thousands of phlebotomists in the field. This resulted in a 75 percent decrease in volunteer ramp-up time, a 70 percent increase in training enrollment, and savings of $6.5 million over a three-year period for the non-profit.

“Training and remote assistance prevail as high value use cases for AR/VR and streamlining access to those use cases only strengthens that value,” says Eric Abbruzzese, Research Director with ABI Research. “Ensuring interoperability and integration with existing systems and devices can be a challenge, but having a flexible portfolio with professional service support is a boon for any company at any stage of XR maturity.”

TeamworkAR™

Using any device, anywhere, TeamworkAR™ is a platform offering next-level support, on-the-job training and remote assistance to field services, operations and manufacturing. The solution helps increase safety, boost efficiency, and iterate more quickly by allowing employees to work, test, learn, and connect with technology that displays virtual information in their surrounding real-world environment. Through tech-forward engagement programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, TeamworkAR™ helps our clients achieve their business objectives and drive ROI. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing environment.

How ILaaS Solution Works:

Solution and Integration Custom AR content development from customer training materials and company content. XR content is available on iOS, Android, web, and all wearable platforms.

Logistics and Device Management Manage supply chain for devices including warehousing, shipping and software and hardware updates. Manage device and accessory maintenance (sanitizing between use), repair, recovery, and replacement.

Onboarding and Training Custom training program design in collaboration with an award-winning, experienced team. Virtual on-demand training and workshops. Immersive employee user guides (including videos or simulations).

Monitoring and Reporting Outcomes and Effectiveness Business Reports (ROI). Device usage and inventory management.

Support Technical support for hardware connectivity or TeamworkAR via Chat messaging platform or 1-800 hotline. 24/7 Support Call Center.



Live Demonstrations at AWE 2023:

AWE Conference attendees can visit booth# 524 to see a demonstration of the ILaaS solution or visit https://www.cgsinc.com to learn more.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Escalate PR for CGS

cgs@escalatepr.com

Mark D. Tullio, CGS

newsroom@cgsinc.com