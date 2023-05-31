TeamworkAR™ Helps Customers Train Workers Remotely on Interpersonal (people) Communication, Listening, Problem-Solving, Leadership, and Empathy Skills

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AWE CONFERENCE – CGS ®, a global provider of applications, enterprise learning, and outsourcing services, unveiled today at the AWE Conference an augmented and virtual reality “soft skills” training solution for enterprise organizations and workers. The new Immersive Learning as a Service (ILaaS™) training solution uses a digital approach powered by CGS’s TeamworkAR™ platform. The offering enables large enterprises to onboard, train and scale performance for workforces remotely using a digital replica of the work environment in immersive 3D. The company has partnered with Singaporean low-cost carrier Scoot , a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, to demonstrate that generative AI with mixed reality can deliver excellent retention results.

IMPROVING AND SCALING EMPLOYEE TRAINING

By 2030, Deloitte predicts soft skills jobs will make up 63 percent of all roles, and research conducted by Harvard University has concluded that 85 percent of job success comes from having well-developed soft and people skills. With a global soft skills training market worth around $23 billion and expected to reach over $47 billion by 2027 , immersive soft skills training is one of the most significant untapped opportunities in the enterprise. Clients integrating XR with learning and training processes move employees from the classroom into the real-world workforce faster and immerse them in scenarios such as complex presentations, negotiation and leadership skills-building, one-on-one coaching, conflict resolution and customer support. TeamworkAR combines mixed reality with generative AI to build engaging soft skills critical for any employee and industry and scales for efficiency and productivity.

Furthermore, mixed reality training increases engagement and drives efficiency, safety, and knowledge transfer. TeamworkAR allows the creation of rich content experiences regardless of the technical level of your team and is deployed as XR-as-a-service, including strategy, content creation, best practice learning methodology, and device management.

“Global companies must find cost-effective ways to help their employees thrive and develop their skills wherever they’re based. By applying augmented reality with job training, we can deliver a scaled approach to one-on-one mentoring,” said Doug Stephen, President of Enterprise Learning & TeamworkAR at CGS. “Soft skills are one of the most important skills employers seek in candidates, which are essential for any job. The new immersive soft skills solution allows companies to accelerate and improve the quality of employee training and drive operational efficiencies.”

TeamworkAR is an innovative, next-level, enterprise-ready XR learning and development platform. TeamworkAR revolutionizes conventional employee training by providing real-time training, guidance, and support on any device, anywhere. The platform solves return on investment challenges by aligning employee needs with immersive collaboration and built-in business metrics.

TeamworkAR is a platform that brings real-time digital transformation to onboarding, on-the-job training, learning and support for any company, anywhere. From knowledge capture and transfer to collaborating with and assisting workers across skill levels, our goal is to make everyone a genius. By moving your workforce from a training room to real-world work in days rather than weeks, TeamworkAR increases productivity and success. Enhancing your own custom content through augmented reality, you can change how work gets done—for better.

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and LinkedIn.

