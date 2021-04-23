CGTN America: Louisiana: Climate Change Lessons Learned

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Disappearing Marshes Louisiana is launching an ambitious project to restore its coastal marshes by diverting part of the Mississippi River so silt and sand can once again flow into the estuary.

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGTN America releases the story on “Louisiana: Climate Change Lessons Learned”. Louisiana plans to restore its fragile marshes with an ambitious program that could become a model for the rest of the “coastal world.” The $50 billion project would divert a significant portion of the Mississippi River so sediment-rich water is once again funneled into wetlands that would otherwise disappear.

Environmental journalist Bob Marshall says, “This is really the epicenter of what the rest of the coastal world is going to be going through from now on.”

