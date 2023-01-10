Chaga Mushroom-based Products Gaining Prominence Due to Their Numerous Medicinal Benefits

Rockville, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a newly published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, global consumption of chaga mushroom-based products is anticipated to reach US$ 87 billion by the end of 2033, increasing at a high-value CAGR of 11.9% over the next ten years (2023-2033).

Growing use of sports nutrition supplements across the globe is projected to drive the demand for chaga mushroom-based products. Moreover, ongoing holistic research studies and clinical trials on different bioactive compounds that are present in chaga mushrooms aim to prove their effectiveness. Thus, this medicinal variant of mushrooms is further predicted to fuel market sentiments.

Inonotus obliquus is commonly addressed as chaga. It is a parasitic fungus that grows primarily on birch trees across colder climatic regions. It is a medicinal mushroom that comprises some unique and natural substances, including polyphenols and mycochemicals. Chaga mushrooms absorb some useful elements from their source, which is the birch tree. A lot of therapeutic benefits are exhibited in these products, which has helped them gain traction among end users and manufacturers around the world.

Historically, chaga has shown numerous health benefits and is considered a superfood. The presence of immune boosters and high antioxidants is propelling the sales of chaga mushroom-based products around the world. It has resulted in a sharp demand for these mushroom-based products in dietary supplements, beverages, functional foods, and the healthcare sector.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of chaga mushroom-based products are projected to reach US$ 87 billion by 2033-end.

The market in Canada is expected to expand at a noticeable CAGR of 10.3% through 2033.

The current value of the global chaga mushroom-based products industry is US$ 28.2 billion.

The market is expected to progress rapidly at a CAGR of 11.9% through 2033.

Demand for Chaga mushroom-based products in in Germany is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2033.

Market Development

The skin constitutes one of the largest living organs that protects the human body from various external environments. Further, the use of appropriate skincare products serves as a prominent part to evolve lifestyles. The personal care industry is growing at a noticeable speed over time. Demand for Chaga mushroom-based products in the personal care industry is projected to increase owing to their skin-friendly features.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the industry are investing at an increased rate to launch new products as per the requirements of people around the world.

For instance,

ChagaChaga Inc. is a New York-based beverage company that has released a chain of bottles of tea drinks for health-conscious people. This drink is available in multiple flavors, such as traditional, peach, and sugar-free.

Key Companies Profiled:

Four Sigmatic

My Berry Organics, LLC

NordicNordic

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Nyishar

Sayan Chaga

Baikal Herbs Ltd.

Eartherbs LLC

Segmentation of Chaga Mushroom-based Products Industry Research

By Nature :

Organic

Conventional

By Application :

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global chaga mushroom-based products market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of nature (organic, conventional) and application (food & beverages, personal care), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

