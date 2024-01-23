Developers on Base now have access to advanced offchain compute capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the industry standard Chainlink Automation has gone live on Base—a fast and highly scalable layer-2 blockchain incubated by Coinbase and secured by Ethereum. This integration provides Base developers with verifiable, decentralized, and gas-efficient smart contract automation capabilities.

Chainlink Automation is the most secure, reliable, and cost-effective automation service for Web3 developers. Base developers can now offload compute-heavy tasks to the Chainlink Network, maintaining the verifiability standards of blockchains, but with up to a ~90% reduction in gas costs.

“We’re pleased to bring Chainlink Automation’s high-performance compute to the Base network,” stated Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs. “Combining Chainlink’s offchain computation capabilities with Base’s highly scalable layer-2 network enables developers to create next-generation Web3 experiences that support the adoption of the verifiable web.”

Developers can also increase the amount of computation that they include in their smart contracts, opening up more advanced use cases. ​​Automation offers a broad set of triggers, unlocking new ways to connect multiple dApps. For example, Automation enables smart contracts to react to log events emitted onchain, acting as a powerful messaging bus that’s similar to the pub/sub messaging bus used to connect microservices in Web2.

“We’re excited to see the next-gen apps that developers can build on Base using the advanced offchain compute capabilities enabled by Chainlink Automation,” said Jesse Pollak, Creator of Base. “Being able to offload compute-heavy tasks to the Chainlink Network expands the use cases that Base developers can realize.”

With a suite of Chainlink services now available on Base, including CCIP, Data Feeds, and Automation, builders have highly advanced tools to develop a new wave of hyper-scalable applications.

If you’d like to get started building right away, explore the official Chainlink Automation documentation.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard decentralized computing platform powering the verifiable web. Chainlink has enabled over $9 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link.

