SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chainlink, the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, announced today that the Staking v0.2 community pool, which features an expanded pool size of 40,875,000 LINK, has filled in just over 6 hours after the launch of Early Access. With Node Operator Stakers included, the total pool size for v0.2 is 45,000,000. Over 21.88 million LINK has so far been migrated from v0.1 to v0.2. The web page for Chainlink Staking can be found at https://staking.chain.link.

Staking is a core initiative of Chainlink Economics 2.0 that brings a new layer of cryptoeconomic security to the Chainlink Network. Staking enables ecosystem participants, such as node operators and community members, to back the performance of oracle services with staked LINK and earn rewards for helping secure the network. Staking v0.2’s expanded pool size increases the accessibility of Chainlink Staking to a more diverse audience of LINK token holders.

While v0.1 served as the initial Staking program, v0.2 has been rearchitected into a fully modular, extensible, and upgradable Staking platform. The v0.2 beta takes learnings from the v0.1 release and builds upon its foundation by focusing on the following goals:

Greater flexibility for Community and Node Operator Stakers via a new unbonding mechanism, while retaining a secure non-custodial design.

Improved security guarantees for oracle services secured by Chainlink Staking via the slashing of node operator stake.

Modular architecture to iteratively support future improvements and additions to Chainlink Staking, such as expansion to more services.

Dynamic rewards mechanism that can seamlessly support new external sources of rewards in the future, such as user fees.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard decentralized computing platform powering the verifiable web. Chainlink has enabled over $9 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link.

