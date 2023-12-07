Chainlink’s latest Staking upgrade, v0.2, is now open for Early Access—a four-day period during which eligible participants have the opportunity to stake LINK before General Access opens.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chainlink, the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, announced today that Chainlink Staking v0.2, the latest upgrade to the protocol’s native staking mechanism, is now open for Early Access. Eligible participants now have the opportunity to stake up to 15,000 LINK. Early Access lasts for four days, before Staking v0.2 enters General Access, where anyone can stake up to 15,000 LINK provided the pool hasn’t yet been filled. The web page for Chainlink Staking can be found at https://staking.chain.link.

The eligibility list for Early Access builds upon the list previously used in v0.1. More information about the Early Access eligibility criteria can be found in this recent blog. Community members and LINK token holders can check their v0.2 eligibility at staking.chain.link/eligibility.

v0.2 features an expanded pool size of 45,000,000 LINK in total, representing 8% of the current circulating supply, increasing the accessibility of Chainlink Staking to a more diverse audience of LINK token holders. Staking is a core initiative of Chainlink Economics 2.0, which is bringing a new layer of cryptoeconomic security to the Chainlink Network. Specifically, Chainlink Staking enables ecosystem participants, such as node operators and community members, to back the performance of oracle services with staked LINK and earn rewards for helping secure the network.

While v0.1 served as the initial Staking program, v0.2 has been rearchitected into a fully modular, extensible, and upgradable Staking platform. The v0.2 beta takes learnings from the v0.1 release and builds upon its foundation by focusing on the following goals:

Greater flexibility for Community and Node Operator Stakers via a new unbonding mechanism, while retaining a secure non-custodial design.

Improved security guarantees for oracle services secured by Chainlink Staking via the slashing of node operator stake.

Modular architecture to iteratively support future improvements and additions to Chainlink Staking, such as expansion to more services.

Dynamic rewards mechanism that can seamlessly support new external sources of rewards in the future, such as user fees.

After Early Access ends on December 11, 2023 at 12PM ET, the v0.2 staking pool will open to General Access, at which point anyone will have the chance to stake up to 15,000 LINK, provided that the v0.2 community pool has not yet been filled.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard decentralized computing platform powering the verifiable web. Chainlink has enabled over $9 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link.

