Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Chalice Brands Ltd. Announces Timing of Its Second Quarter Earnings Results

Chalice Brands Ltd. Announces Timing of Its Second Quarter Earnings Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE:CHAL) (OTCQB:CHALF) (“Chalice” or the “Company”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, today announces it will report its second quarter 2021 results on Thursday, August 26, 2021 after market close.

Chalice Brands management, led by Mr. John Varghese, Executive Chairman, and Mr. Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer, will hold a conference call for investors to discuss the results on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET followed by a webinar for shareholders providing a corporate update and a summary of the second quarter.

REGISTRATION: Please visit click here to register and stream the conference call.

Once registered, registrants will receive an email for this event inclusive of a calendar invite and details on how to connect. A replay of the webcast will be available online at 7:30 p.m. ET on August 26, 2021, on the Company’s website at investors.chalicebrandsltd.com where it will be archived for one year.

Chalice Brands Ltd.
Chalice Brands is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with twelve dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. Chalice operates nationally through Fifth and Root and has operations in Oregon and California. Visit investors.chalicebrandsltd.com for regular updates. 

Investor Relations:

John Varghese
Executive Chairman
Chalice Brands Ltd.
971-371-2685
[email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.