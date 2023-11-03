The Casino and Hotel will officially open on December 26, 2023

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chamonix Casino Hotel announced today that hotel reservations for Colorado’s newest casino destination are now open. The 300-room hotel will feature the first luxury guest rooms in the Cripple Creek market, skillfully blending the comfort and charm of Colorado with European elegance. Both the casino and hotel are scheduled to open to the public on December 26, 2023.

Located adjacent to our existing Bronco Billy’s Casino, Chamonix will feature a spacious, new, stylish and exciting casino gaming area; a fine-dining restaurant operated by Barry Dakake, a celebrated chef known for leading several steakhouses in Las Vegas; a rooftop pool and high-end spa; entertainment and meeting space, including a 5,100-square-foot ballroom; and approximately 300 luxurious guest rooms and VIP suites. Fireplaces, soaking tubs, and balconies with spectacular views of The Rockies are just some of the highlights awaiting discovery in many of Chamonix’s guest rooms.

Guests can also experience Pikes Peak and the surrounding area’s natural beauty by hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, fishing, fossil hunting, and exploring local gold-mining operations and historic railways.

“We are so incredibly proud and excited to unveil this beautiful property,” said Baxter Lee, General Manager of Chamonix Casino and Hotel. “Cripple Creek is an area with a rich history that we wanted to honor with this new property. We set out to create a casino and hotel that the residents of this town can be proud of. I’m excited to officially open our doors in December and show off all our hard work. Reserve your room today; this will be a special place you will want to visit.”

For more information on Chamonix Casino and Hotel or to reserve a room, please visit www.ChamonixCO.com.

About Chamonix Casino and Hotel

Scheduled to open on December 26, 2003, Chamonix Casino and Hotel will feature a stylish new casino, extensive entertainment and meeting space, and a new fine dining steakhouse. Guests will also be able to enjoy a luxurious hotel that will include a variety of guest rooms, including several two-story suites, rooftop pool, and soon-to-open spa. Located in historic Cripple Creek, Colorado, the property blends the comfort of Colorado with European elegance creating a unique experience unlike anything else in the state. For more information, visit www.ChamonixCO.com.

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

Full House Resorts (Nasdaq: FLL) owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. Our properties include The Temporary by American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. We are currently constructing Chamonix Casino Hotel, a new luxury hotel and casino scheduled to open in December 2023 in Cripple Creek, Colorado. For further information, please visit www.fullhouseresorts.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain statements by us and our officers that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “future,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Some forward-looking statements in this press release include those regarding Chamonix’s expected opening date and expected amenities. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks include, without limitation, our ability to complete Chamonix on-time and on-budget. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

