Sales of 1,589 bottles prove Lords is ‘archaic and out of touch’ during cost of living crisis, says the SNPAlmost £90,000 worth of champagne was bought for events within the House of Lords last year and from its gift shop, according to new figures, the highest level for five years.Details of the sales – equating to 1,589 bottles – were obtained by the Scottish National party, which claimed this proved the Lords was “archaic and out of touch” at the time of a raging cost of living crisis. Continue reading…

