ChampionX Announces Acquisition of Scientific Aviation, Inc.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX) announced today the completion of its acquisition of Scientific Aviation, Inc., a market leader in site-specific and regional methane emissions monitoring solutions for continuous and periodic monitoring applications.

“Our acquisition of Scientific Aviation further demonstrates our commitment to the strategic priority of evolving our portfolio for sustained growth as the energy industry evolves. This acquisition follows our investment in QLM Technology Ltd and is consistent with our growth pathway of building out our emissions management portfolio that helps our customers achieve their emissions reduction goals. We are excited about the future growth potential as we combine Scientific Aviation’s industry leading methane emissions detection and monitoring solutions with our extensive expertise and presence in upstream production well sites and midstream solutions,” said Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram, President and Chief Executive Officer of ChampionX.

“By combining our methane detection technology with ChampionX’s artificial intelligence predictive failure algorithms and extensive network of field technicians, this partnership will help upstream and midstream operators further enhance their environmental stewardship practices and make progress toward the goal of meaningfully reducing global methane emissions. I am excited about this combination and look forward to the next chapter in our story!” said Dr. Stephen Conley, CEO and Founder of Scientific Aviation.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX’s products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells.

To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

About Scientific Aviation, Inc.

Scientific Aviation was founded in Boulder, Colorado in 2010 by Stephen Conley, Ph.D., an atmospheric scientist, to offer plane-based measurements of air pollutants and greenhouse gases. The company introduced its drone-based methane emissions detection system in 2018 and launched its ground-based continuous fence line monitoring solution in 2020. In March 2021, a joint energy industry partnership study (Project Falcon) was launched with a focus on the optimal deployment of continuous methane monitoring technology. The industry partnership is using Scientific Aviation’s SOOFIE (Systematic Observations of Facility Intermittent Emissions) system, a ground-based technology that measures methane emissions 24 hours a day, and immediately alerts operators about potential concerns.

To learn more about Scientific Aviation, visit www.scientificaviation.com.
Investor Contact:
Byron Pope – [email protected] – 281-602-0094

Media Contact:
John Breed – [email protected] – 281-403-3751

