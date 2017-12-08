Breaking News
Home / Top News / CHANGE IN DOVRE GROUP’S EXECUTIVE TEAM

CHANGE IN DOVRE GROUP’S EXECUTIVE TEAM

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 19 mins ago

Espoo, Finland, 2017-12-08 08:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

 

Dovre Group Plc              Stock Exchange Release          December 8, 2017 at 9.30 am

 

CHANGE IN DOVRE GROUP’S EXECUTIVE TEAM 

Dovre Group’s CFO Heidi Karlsson will pursue her career in the service of another company as of March 1, 2018. M.Sc. (Econ) Mari Paski (43) is appointed Dovre Group’s new CFO and member of Group Executive Team as of January 1, 2018. Paski has worked for Dovre Group since 2011 as Head of Group Reporting.

“While I thank Heidi for seven years of good work at Dovre Group, I would like to warmly welcome Mari as a member of the Group Executive Team and congratulate her on her appointment as CFO on behalf of the Board and the Group Executive Team”, says Patrick von Essen, CEO of Dovre Group. 

For further information, please contact:

DOVRE GROUP PLC
Patrick von Essen
CEO
Tel. +358 20 436 2000
[email protected]
www.dovregroup.com

 

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs about 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company website www.dovregroup.com.

 

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.