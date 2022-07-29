Breaking News
Change in Name and Ticker Symbol for Two Tidal ETFs

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Effective August 9, 2022, two series of the Tidal ETF Trust will undergo a change in name and ticker symbol.

The SoFi Gig Economy ETF (GIGE), listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC, will become the SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (BYOB).

In addition, the iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF, listed on NYSE Arca, Inc., will move to the Social Finance, Inc. (“SoFi”) platform and become the SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG).

Each Fund’s investment objective and principal investment strategies will remain the same.

ABOUT TIDAL ETF SERVICES

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal ETF Services LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit tidaletfservices.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by calling (833) 931-6560 or by visiting https://www.iclimaetfs.earth/shft/, for the iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF, and by calling (877) 358-0096 https://www.sofi.com/invest/etfs/gige/ for the SoFi Gig Economy ETF. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk and there is no guarantee of principal.

The fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT

Eric Falkeis
ericf@tidaletfservices.com 

