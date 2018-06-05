Change in the number of Digitalist Group Plc’s shares

Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 5 June 2018 at 9:15 a.m.

In connection with closing of the acquisition of shares in Grow Holding AB and Grow Nine AB (“Arrangement”) on 31 May 2017, Digitalist Group Plc (“Digitalist Group” or “Company”) issued a total of 60,261,641 new shares. In order to fulfil a condition for the execution of the Arrangement, the Board of Directors of the Company decided to issue up to 22,222,222 new shares in total in a directed share issue to be subscribed by Tremoko Oy Ab.

The shares (”Shares”), 82,483,863 in total, were registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 5 June 2018. Digitalist Group will apply for the admission of the Shares to public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange in the same class of shares as the company’s old shares approximately during July 2018.

The new shares will carry the right to receive dividends and other distribution of funds, if any, and other shareholder rights in Digitalist Group as of the registration of the shares with the Finnish Trade Register. Digitalist Group now has a total of 636,308,209 shares and votes.





