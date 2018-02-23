Change of Certified Adviser for GWS Production AB (56/18)

As from February 26, 2018, GWS Production AB will change Certified Adviser to Erik Penser Bank AB.
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46-40-615 14 10.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Global Active Optical Cable Markets and Opportunities, 2018-2027 – Active Optical Cabling Market to Reach $7.4 billion by 2023 - February 23, 2018
- UK and EU Passporting Insurance Report 2018: Why will non-European insurers have new choices for entering Europe and UK? - February 23, 2018
- Global Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices | Market Overview and Future Opportunities - February 23, 2018