Change of Certified Adviser for Paradox Interactive AB (351/17)

As from December 1, 2017, Paradox Interactive AB will change Certified Adviser to FNCA Sweden AB.
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank. For further information, please call Jonas Björkman on 08-409 420 70.
