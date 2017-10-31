Change of ICB for Ferronordic Machines AB (150/17)

Ferronordic Machines AB will as from November 1, 2017, have a new industry classification. Please see details below.

Instrument details:

Short Name: FNM ISIN Code: SE0005468717 Order Book ID: 145193

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 2000 Industrials Supersector code: 2700 Industrial Goods & Services

