Change of ICB for Ferronordic Machines AB (150/17)

Ferronordic Machines AB will as from November 1, 2017, have a new industry classification. Please see details below.
Instrument details:
|Short Name:
|FNM
|ISIN Code:
|SE0005468717
|Order Book ID:
|145193
ICB Classification:
|Industry code:
|2000 Industrials
|Supersector code:
|2700 Industrial Goods & Services
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or [email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Consti Group Plc’s Interim Report for January-September 2017 to be published on 9 November 2017 at 8:30 a.m. - October 31, 2017
- Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital - October 31, 2017
- Photocure ASA: Presentation of the third quarter 2017 results - October 31, 2017