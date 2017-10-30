Change of list, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Adapta Fastigheter AB (308/17)

As of October 31, 2017, the following bond loan issued by Adapta Fastigheter AB changes list from STO FN Bond Market Institutional to STO Corporate Bonds, and changes short name and trading code. The last day of trading on STO FN Bond Market Institutional is today October 30, 2017.
|Issuer:
|Adapta Fastigheter AB
|ISIN code:
|SE0009161334
|New short name
|ADAPTA 01
|New trading code
|ADAPTA_01
|Last trading day:
|October 30, 2017
|Terms:
|Changes list as of October 31, 2017
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Carl Barbäck telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or [email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
